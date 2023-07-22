The Flash Deleted Scene Reveals Why Michael Keaton's Batman Retired

DC Studios finally released The Flash into theaters this summer, and while it was initially released to good reviews, that all changed after fans got to see the movie. The Flash was also projected to make a certain amount at the box office but wound up falling shorter than predicted, and it was taken out of theaters a month after its release. It was just released on home media for digital download and on-demand services so that fans at home can enjoy the film. One of the things that has been praised has to be Michael Keaton's return as Batman and how he acts as a new kind of mentor to Barry Allen/The Flash, and fans loved this part of The Flash. Keaton's Batman is retired when we first see him in The Flash, and the film opts not to give us a reason for his retirement.

With The Flash now on home media, we are now beginning to get some deleted scenes for the movie, and one of them reveals why Keaton's Batman retired. In the deleted scene, Barry 2 reveals that Batman retired due to killing a criminal in front of their kid, akin to the same way his parents died when he was a child, setting him on the path to becoming Batman. You can check out The Flash's deleted scene below!

A deleted scene from ‘THE FLASH’ includes a mention about Batman quitting after killing a criminal in front of his child. pic.twitter.com/2ST3P61wiS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2023

What happens in The Flash?



Warner Bros. describes The Flash as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

