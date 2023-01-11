White Men Can't Jump Reboot Gets a Release Update

Last year marked 30 years since White Men Can't Jump was released in theaters. The beloved basketball comedy starred Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes, and Rosie Perez and followed two men as they teamed up to hustle people on the basketball court. It was previously reported that a remake was in the works with rapper Jack Harlow and Teen Wolf's Sinqua Walls set to lead the film alongside Myles Bullock, Vince Staples, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera 'Tee' Kissen, and more. Today, Collider reported that the remake should be coming out this year. While chatting with director Calmatic about his latest movie, House Party, the outlet asked about White Men Can't Jump and how it will differ from the original.

"We're taking some elements, like a white guy and a black guy playing basketball, but we're flippin' it. We've got a whole new story, whole new approach, whole new tempo, whole new rhythm, but it's gonna be something that everyone can enjoy. I can't wait for the world to see that one. I think that's gonna be great, as well," Calmatic shared. "We locked the edit maybe a couple days ago. I feel like we gotta finish the sound mixing, throw some songs in there, get it color correct, and take it through the final stages of post. And then, I'm sure you guys will see something really soon. It's definitely coming out this year."

Who Is Playing Who in White Men Can't Jump?

Harlow is playing the role originated by Harrelson with Walls taking on Snipes' part. Bullock will play Renzo, one of Kamal's (Walls) best friends since high school. You can read the synopsis for the original White Men Can't Jump movie here: "Billy and Sydney think they're the best basketball hustlers in town, so when they join forces, nothing can stop them, except each other. To add to their problems, Billy owes money and is being chased by a pair of gangster types." In a recent interview with Variety, Harlow expressed the desire to grow his career.

"Sometimes artists will assume characters for a verse or a feature — Kendrick does that, Em had it with Slim Shady, and sometimes in the studio my engineer will even encourage me to 'get out of Jack Harlow.' That's something I'd have to work on intentionally, and maybe I will." He added, Especially now, I work out of fear ... I'm terrified to fall off and lose my spot or lose the ground I've covered, or not reach the potential that people see. Every time I sit courtside at these games or go to the Met Gala or maybe the Grammys, what's in my head is 'I've gotta be here next year.' I don't want this to be the last time."

Stay tuned for more updates about the White Men Can't Jump remake.