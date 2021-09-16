Who Framed Roger Rabbit 4K Blu-ray and SteelBook Exclusive Are On Sale Now

Disney’s 1988 classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit has finally arrived on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital, and you can grab it in a standard edition or an exclusive SteelBook edition. As you can see from the image above, the SteelBook design features Jessica and Roger Rabbit front and center with Eddie Valiant and Jessica Rabbit on the back. The interior features a scene of Jessica performing on stage with Roger looking on. It’s definitely worth the extra $6 if you ask us. The release date for both versions is set for December 7th.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 4K Blu-ray is a Day 1 purchase if there ever was one. If you agree, you can pre-order the standard edition here at Best Buy for $22.99. The Best Buy exclusive SteelBook is available to pre-order here for $28.99. Amazon also has a listing for the standard edition, though it was priced at $34.99 at the time of writing. Odds are that will match Best Buy’s price in the coming days. A full breakdown of the special features and technical specs for the Who Framed Roger Rabbit 4K Blu-ray can be found below.

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Filmmakers’ Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by filmmakers Bob Zemeckis, Frank Marshall, Steve Starkey, Jeff Price, Peter Seaman and Ken Ralston.

The Roger Rabbit Shorts

Tummy Trouble – The accident-prone Roger Rabbit faces new perils when he is left to baby-sit for the mischievous Baby Herman.



Roller Coaster Rabbit – Mother takes Baby Herman to the State Fair, and leaves him with Roger Rabbit so she can visit the psychic (fortune-teller).



Trail Mix-Up – Roger Rabbit returns in an all-new outdoor adventure that finds the irrepressible Toon star on a hilarious, disaster-filled camping trip.

Deleted Scene

The Pig Head Sequence – Judge Doom and the weasels teach Eddie Valiant a lesson in a way that only Toontown can. With intro by director Robert Zemeckis.

Who Made Roger Rabbit – A behind-the-scenes making of, hosted by Charles Fleischer, the voice of Roger Rabbit.

Before and After – Split screen comparison reveals the unbelievable talent of the live-action actors, animators and the special effects.

Toon Stand-Ins – Watch as the cast rehearse with life size stand-ins for the toons.

Behind the Ears: The True Story of Roger Rabbit – An in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary.

On Set! Benny the Cab – The making of a scene from the movie.

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

The synopsis for the film reads: “It’s 1947 Hollywood and Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) a down-on-his-luck detective, is hired to find proof that Marvin Acme, gag factory mogul and owner of Toontown, is playing hanky-panky with femme fatale Jessica Rabbit, wife of Maroon Cartoon superstar, Roger Rabbit. When Acme is found murdered, all fingers point to Roger, and the sinister, power-hungry Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd) is on a mission to bring Roger to justice. Roger begs the Toon-hating Valiant to find the real evildoer and the plot thickens as Eddie uncovers scandal after scandal and realizes the very existence of Toontown is at stake!”

