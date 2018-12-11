The Oscars Might Not Have a Host This Year

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences has had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week and it doesn’t look to be improving any time soon. After Kevin Hart stepped away from hosting duties after years-old homophobic tweets resurfaced over the weekend, The Academy is left scrambling to try and fill the spot vacated by the comedian.

According to a new report from Variety, The Academy isn’t having much luck finding somebody they’re comfortable with. The Academy’s Board of Governors are slated to meet tomorrow night in a previously-scheduled meeting, where the open host’s spot is sure to be the primary topic of discussion.

Variety says that The Academy is looking to stray away from somebody “off the cuff” and while the group could eventually settle on a host, the reports state that word’s been circulating the show might end up having no host at all — rather opting for a slew of “huge celebs…and buzzy people to throw to commercial.”

Previously announced as the host earlier last week, Hart resigned from the post after tweets that included jokes about AIDS and offensive comments about the trans community were brought back into the light.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars,” Hart tweeted. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

It should be noted that there’s not entirely a precedent for the situation The Academy finds itself in. Jimmy Kimmel — last year’s hosts — was announced to head the show in May 2017, at least eight months before the show aired. The last time the ceremony found itself hostless was in 1988 at the 61st Academy Awards, the year the Dustin Hoffman-led Rain Man won Best Picture.

The ratings for last year’s Academy Awards suffered a 19% drop from the year before. A total of 18.9 million viewers tuned into the 90th Academy Awards last year, the lowest turnout in a decade.

The 91st Academy Awards are scheduled to air Sunday, February 24th, 2019. The live telecast will air on ABC beginning at 8:00 pm Eastern.