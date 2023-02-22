Who Is Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Katy O'Brian, best known for her roles in Z Nation and Black Lightning, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, which marks the live-action debut of Jentorra, the niece of Queen Jarella from planet K'ai. Created by Scott Reed in Realm of Kings: Son of Hulk #1, Jentorra has only ever appeared in a handful of comics, and by and large, is not a major player in the larger Marvel mythology (not unlike Lord Krylar, played in the film by Bill Murray). She also has ties to the Incredible Hulk and his mythology, suggesting that if She-Hulk either gets a season two, or any of those plot threads are picked up in future movies, Jentorra could return and play a bigger role.

In Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, Jentorra leads Quaz, Xolum, and Veb, a group of freedom fighters who end up working with the Lang family against Kang and MODOK in the Quantum Realm. Her whole superhero career can be summed up in just a few sentences in the comics, but she definitely does have strong ties to the MIcroverse even on the page. That's likely what made her a strong candidate to show up in Quantumania.

As described by her Marvel Wiki entry, Jarella isn't just royalty; she is "also the trained apprentice of the Sorcerer Triad. When her planet was attacked by the Psyklop, she used her magic to try to summon the Hulk, who had saved their world before and been in love with her aunt. Unexpectedly, she summoned a different, far more monstrous Hulk – Hiro-Kala, the Hulk's son. She attempted to stop Hiro Kala's destruction, only to be defeated. He took K'ai with him out of the Microverse, leaving Jentorra floating in space. She was picked up by Arcturus Rann and became part of his Enigma Force, a team to defeat Hiro and return K'ai to the Microverse."

You can check out the film's official synopsis below:

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return tocontinue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.