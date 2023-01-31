Why James Gunn Might Not Direct Superman: Legacy Revealed

The DC Universe is officially headed into new territory, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announcing the first movies and HBO Max television shows as part of their slate. Officially kicking off the first chapter of storytelling, "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters", will be a new Superman solo film titled Superman: Legacy. The project was already announced to be in the works late last year, with Gunn himself penning the script. While speaking to reporters during the announcement of the slate, Gunn addressed whether or not he might also direct Legacy — and said that it all comes down to what needs to be prioritized within DC Studios itself.

"Well, here's the thing, I only have one me," Gunn explained. "And I only have seven days in the week, all of which are used in the service of DC storytelling. I'm working all the time. And I can only do what I can do. We're going to have to make a decision at some point, whether or not is it better for me to [direct]. I can write more. I already wrote all of that, I've written a lot of that, I've worked a lot on the outline for The Authority myself. What best serves DC? What best serves the fans? Is it me really focusing on Superman and making sure we have a great opening? Or is it me giving a little bit to that, a little bit to this, a little bit to that, a little bit to this? It's not an easy answer and I'm figuring it out as I go along. It's the number one unknown thing about this. I don't have all the answers. I'm just trying to learn as best as I can how we can keep the quality up, because that's what matters."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.