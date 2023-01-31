Peter Safran Confirms a DC Multiverse Still Exists, Including Teen Titans GO!

The DC Multiverse still exists, according to DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. Together with James Gunn, they announced the next 10 years of the DC Universe, connected through various movie and television projects like Superman: Legacy, The Brave and The Bold, Booster Gold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. Projects like Matt Reeves' The Batman – Part II and Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux take place outside of the main DCU, with Gunn using the popular term Elseworlds to describe them. So where does that leave ongoing animated projects like Teen Titans Go!? Safran confirmed they will still continue to exist as they lean heavily into the multiverse.

"Yeah. And the DCU is a multiverse, but we're going to be focusing on one universe from that multiverse," Peter Safran said regarding how he and James Gunn are looking to shape the DC Universe and Multiverse. "And if something isn't DCU, we're going to make that very clear. So strictly adult fair, like Todd Phillips' Joker or kids' animation like Teen Titans Go!, we're going make it very clear that those are DC Elseworlds, just the same way they've were doing in the comic books."

Batman and Robin Movie Announced as Brave and the Bold

A non-Robert Pattinson Batman is teaming up with his son Damian Wayne in a new The Brave and The Bold movie. Announced as part of the sweeping DC slate by James Gunn and Peter Safran, The Brave and The Bold movie is set to be a separate entry in terms of Batman films, in addition to The Batman – Part II. As such, the newly announced film will see a new actor cast in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. During a presentation to members of the media announcing the slate, Gunn clarified that the film will introduce a Batman that is not portrayed by either Robert Pattinson or Ben Affleck.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman. It is not Robert Pattinson. It is not Ben Affleck. We're working with Robert on Batman 2 and dealing with that with Matt Reeves, and we're working with Ben Affleck, who really wants to be… has been a part of our architectural team trying to bring things together and he really wants to direct one of our projects and we're excited for him doing that, but this is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to ten years of his life."

Gunn went on to explain that The Brave and The Bold will take its inspiration from Grant Morrison's comic book run, presumably Batman and Robin, which ran from 2009 through 2011 and saw Dick Grayson, the original Robin, take up the cape and cowl after the Dark Knight sacrificed himself in Final Crisis and team up with the deadly new Robin — Damian —to fight crime by any means necessary.

"He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin," Gunn said. "It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Safran added, "This is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended Bat Family, just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

