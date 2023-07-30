Why New Justice League Movie Is Rated R, According to Producers

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has finally released their latest animated Justice League movie with a star-studded voice cast led by Darren Criss and Jensen Ackles, and it will focus on a very familiar plot: the Warworld. Justice League: Warworld looks like another fun installment of DC Entertainment's animated universe that started off with Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Not much is known about the film, but it will feature a full roster of Justice League characters finally uniting after that huge Watchmen tease at the end of Legion of Superheroes. It was also revealed that Justice League: Warworld will be Rated R, and the producers of the film are explaining why it has that rating. While speaking with Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con, Justice League: Warworld producers Jeff Wamester, Jim Krieg, and Butch Lukic explained that the rating is due to the film's excessive violence.

"The nudity is tasteful," Wamester jokingly told the site before Krieg ran with it. And artsy. [Laughs] There's no nudity."

Lukic continued, "It's mostly rated R because of the violence. There's a lot of bloodletting, sword-fighting, and gunfights. The violence, and then the R rating's coming from that. Originally, honestly, it's a PG 13."

"If you cut out the blood with swords and guns, there's nothing. There's not a lot left." Krieg added.

What is Justice League: Warworld About?

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment describes the DC Elseworlds film as follow: "Until now, DC's Justice League has been a loose association of super-powered individuals. But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom."

Justice League: Warworld has a lot of all-Star voice talent like Jensen Ackles as Batman/Officer Wayne, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince and Darren Criss as Superman/Agent Kent. It also includes Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J'onn J'onzz, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as Old Man, Roger C. Cross as Machiste, Brett Dalton as Bat Lash, Trevor Duvall as Drifter, John DiMaggio as Lobo, Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul, Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, Rachel Kimsey as Mariah Romanova, David Lodge as Sheriff, and Damian O'Hare as Deimos and Teddy Sears as Warlord.

