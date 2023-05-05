Justice League: Warworld Movie Earns Surprising Rating

Details are gradually coming to light about Justice League: Warworld, the next animated film from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. After the film's ensemble voice cast was announced last week, there's definitely been some anticipation for what the story has in store — and apparently, the answer is surprising. According to a new listing on FilmRatings.com, Justice League: Warworld has officially been rated R for "some bloody violence."

The cast of Justice League: Warworld will be led by Jensen Ackles as Batman/Officer Wayne, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince and Darren Criss as Superman/Agent Kent. It also includes Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J'onn J'onzz, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as Old Man, Roger C. Cross as Machiste, Brett Dalton as Bat Lash, Trevor Duvall as Drifter, John DiMaggio as Lobo, Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul, Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, Rachel Kimsey as Mariah Romanova, David Lodge as Sheriff, and Damian O'Hare as Deimos and Teddy Sears as Warlord.

What is Justice League: Warworld about?

In Justice League: Warworld, until now, the Justice League has been a loose association of superpowered individuals. But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.

Justice League: Warworld is directed by Jeff Wamester (Legion of Super-Heroes) and written by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural), Ernie Altbacker (Justice League Dark: Apocalypse War) and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power). The producers are Jim Krieg (The Death and Return of Superman) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Executive producers include Butch Lukic (Batman: The Long Halloween) and Sam Register, along with longtime Batman franchise executive producer Michael Uslan.

What new DC animated projects are there?

Justice League: Warworld is one of several animated projects DC has in the pipeline, including the recent Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, and a new Justice Society of America movie. There are also the Elseworlds projects that are moving over to Prime Video, including two seasons of Batman: Caped Crusader, as well as Merry Little Batman and a Bat-Family spinoff.

What do you think of the rating for Justice League: Warworld? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Justice League: Warworld will be released sometime this summer.