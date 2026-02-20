Why Ryan Phillippe & C Thomas Howell’s New Action Movie is Unique (& The Iconic Movie That Influenced it) [Exclusive]

Today marks a unique day for action movie fans, as One Mile is officially available on PVOD formats, delivering a unique action thriller that arrives with two complete movies, One Mile: Chapter One and Two. Directed by Adam Davidson (Bosch, Hell on Wheels, Deadwood) and starring Ryan Phillippe and C. Thomas Howell, the film has another angle that makes it unique. Not only is it debuting two movies at one time for fans, but action movie fans will be surprised to find that it has no guns involved at all within its biggest action sequences. For Howell, this was a major point he liked about the film and who it offered them a chance to do something different.

“There are no rifles and guns in the movie. We’re using bows and arrows and knives and setting traps… which I found to be unique,” Howell revealed to ComicBook in an exclusive interview. “You don’t see that a lot in movies; that was something that I was, you know, really excited about, and was able just to kind of dig deep in terms of reflecting that survivalist mentality and bringing that to the screen.”

In the film, Phillippe plays an ex-special forces soldier trying to reconnect with his daughter on a road trip, only to take a detour down the wrong road and encounter an off-the-grid community that isn’t so forgiving. Despite the history of his character, and the film’s lack of firearms, there were some distinct influences from the action-thriller genre that were built into the DNA of One Mile. Though they had nothing to do with how guns were used and everything to do with character

“In the development of the movie, we talked about movies like Walking Tall, talked about like Charles Bronson, a man against the odds, impossible odds,” Phillippe revealed. “And something being kind of stripped down and bare about that. I think that’s the way in which is sort of feels like a throwback. Those films are so compelling when it seems like an impossible situation for a man to overcome, and then you’re watching him try to do that.”

The pair also utilized extensive training, given the background for both of their characters, something that Phillippe was already quite used to, given his background with military films but also his family.

“I did quite a bit (of tactical training,” Phillippe revealed. “And I have a significant background in that, having done a lot of military movies, being from a military family, of course you have to brush up on all of that. I worked hard in the gym. It’s harder to put on muscle at this age than it ever was before. It was a lot of that, so that you looked like you could handle yourself in the situation that my character’s in. That was a big part of the lead up.”

For Howell, it took a slightly different approach to get in the mindset of his off-the-grid character, adding: “I come from a rural environment. My family are all hunters and ranchers. For me, it was just kind of peeling back the layers and connecting with that salt of the earth…trying to find something that was grounded in this character.”

One Mile is available to rent or buy now on digital platforms.