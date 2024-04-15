Watch Will Smith Perform "Men in Black" With J. Balvin at Coachella

Will Smith made a special appearance at Coachella to perform his hit single "Men In Black" with J Balvin. It may have been a while since Smith reminded his fans that he's an award-winning rapper, but Coachella is the perfect location to make a comeback. Of course, "Men In Black" is named after the titular movie Smith starred in alongside Tommy Lee Jones back in 1997. The actor will reunite with Martin Lawrence for the fourth movie in the Bad Boys franchise later this year, but first, it's time to hit the dance floor with a throwback to "Men In Black."

Coachella's Sunday night lineup included a set by the "Prince of Reggaeton," J Balvin. Will Smith, joined by a dance crew all dressed in Men In Black white-and-black attire, joined Balvin on stage, which also had a massive alien head as part of the setup. Will Smith performed the entire "Men In Black" song, taking time to get some audience participation in as well. The set ended with the Men In Black dancers pulling J Balvin off stage as Smith lifted one of the memory-erasing devices from the movies in his hand.

Will Smith performing “Men In Black” at #Coachella will J Balvin: pic.twitter.com/LqHgRpef2G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 15, 2024

Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer released

Next up for Will Smith is Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the newly-titled movie in the Bad Boys franchise. The movie debuted its first trailer at the end of March, with Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. The plot of the movie sees the two Miami Police detectives forced to clear the name of the deceased Captain Howard, with Mike and Marcus being framed in the process.

Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning to helm the project. A Bad Boys 4 set video from May 2023 showed Smith and Lawrence in the middle of a gunfight. TMZ.com obtained footage near the set of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence being followed by the film crew as they walk down a parking lot at night. As they're making their way through the parking lot, Smith and Lawrence's characters are ambushed and duck behind a black van as they return gunfire, with one individual shown laying on the ground either wounded or dead. An earlier scene was also captured from the Atlanta set of the duo on an eight-story ledge as Smith successfully talked Lawrence down while the latter was wearing a polka dot hospital gown.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die opens in theaters on June 7th.