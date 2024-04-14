Anime Takes Over Coachella With YOASOBI's Debut

YOASOBI is currently one of the biggest bands coming out of Japan, and they really helped take over Coachella by performing some of their big anime theme songs! YOASOBI has growing in popularity immensely over the last year thanks to the success of the Oshi no Ko anime adaptation. The anime was already notable in its own right, but YOASOBI's opening theme, "Idol" ended up catapulting to its own success in a much grander scale than ever expected. Taking over music charts all over the world in record breaking ways, this success is gearing up to continue through 2024 as well.

YOAOBI made their United States concert showcase as part of the line up for Coachella for the April 12-14 weekend. Performing on Friday night, YOASOBI performed not only their major anime hits like "Idol," but they also performed the opening for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "Yuusha." It's this part of the performance that's currently being highlighted by Coachella themselves, and it further showcases just how big anime has become if its themes are being performed in such a major venue. Check it out below:

What's Next for Oshi no Ko?

It's yet to be revealed if YOASOBI will be returning for the new season of Oshi no Ko, but the anime is currently gearing up to return for Season 2 later this Summer. A release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but there is also a new live-action movie and series taking on the franchise now in the works as well. Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be streaming with HIDIVE when it premieres, and you can catch up with the first season there as well. They tease what to expect from Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

