Will We Ever See a Grown Up Grogu in Star Wars? Dave Filoni Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)

There’s no getting around it, Grogu is one of the most beloved Star Wars characters, quickly becoming a fan favorite from his first appearance in The Mandalorian. Initially known merely as “the Child,” fans quickly started calling him “Baby Yoda” because of his resemblance to another beloved and iconic Star Wars character. But while the Order 66 survivor was eventually given a proper name so he’s not “Baby Yoda” anymore, he is still a child and it sounds like he will be for a long time to come.

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Speaking with ComicBook, Dave Filoni did acknowledge that kids grow up, but we might not ever see that for Grogu—though a big part of Grogu’s appeal is also the mystery of the character so he didn’t give away too much.

“It’s always a good question,” he said. “I mean, kids grow up, right? It’s always an interesting question.”

He added, “I mean, we’re always balancing between giving away too much of the mystery or saying too many things because one of the reasons people like characters like Yoda and Grogu is there’s an element of mystery to them. And so, I think that factors in, too. But, you know, at one point there was no Grogu. There was no young version of a Yoda character. So, now we have that and I think we’re always kind of judging and looking at things long term for what does the story need and what does the character need, if it makes sense.”

But if you’re wondering if Grogu’s age has something to do with how time works in a galaxy far, far, away, don’t look to Interstellar’s science to rationalize things. Star Wars operates differently.

“Yeah, not so much so,” Filoni said. “It’s more in the fantasy world.”

Grogu May Still Be Baby But He’s Getting a Power Upgrade

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

While it doesn’t sound like Grogu is going to be growing up anytime soon, that doesn’t mean we won’t see the loveable character getting a bit of an upgrade, power-wise, in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Jon Favreau previously explained that Grogu has learned and developed some new skills, thanks to Luke Skywalker and his dad, Din Djarin.

“Grogu has… leveled up a bit,” he said. “We know that previously he trained with Luke Skywalker, so he’s got a little Jedi influence; plus, he’s an apprentice Mandalorian, which makes him very unique. It’s time for Grogu to go out in the field and for Dad to show him the ropes.”

Showing Grogu the ropes might also mean we see Grogu have a little side quest of his own. Trailers for the film have suggested that Din Djarin and Grogu won’t be together the whole time, with Grogu going off on his own mission with the Anzellans. While full context for what is actually happening will have to wait until the movie hits theaters on May 22nd.

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