Grogu’s Power Upgrade Officially Confirmed for The Mandalorian & Grogu [Exclusive]

The Mandalorian and Grogu will officially give Din Djarin’s apprentice a substantial power-up. Originally christened “Baby Yoda” by the internet, Grogu is a pop culture sensation. That, more than anything else, explains why he’s now headlining his own movie – bringing Star Wars back to the big screen after a seven-year gap. Grogu’s path to theaters has been a meandering one, with the Order 66 survivor briefly training under Luke Skywalker before returning to Din Djarin.

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Speaking as part of EW‘s summer preview, Jon Favreau confirmed this has had an impact on Grogu. Din needed to protect Grogu in the first two seasons, but it seems he’s now able to take care of himself.

“Grogu has… leveled up a bit. We know that previously he trained with Luke Skywalker, so he’s got a little Jedi influence; plus, he’s an apprentice Mandalorian, which makes him very unique. It’s time for Grogu to go out in the field and for Dad to show him the ropes.”

Grogu Seems to Have His Own Mission in The Mandalorian & Grogu

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The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s trailers have strongly suggested Din Djarin and Grogu will be separated at some point in the film, with Grogu going on a side mission with the Anzellans. Precious little is known for sure, but Anzellans are known to excel at hacking droids, which means they may be connected to a subplot involving a reactivated Clone Wars droid army. Trailers have been very much Empire Strikes Back-coded, so it’s entirely possible we’re going to see Grogu receive additional training while separated from Din.

Whatever the truth may be, Pedro Pascal seems thrilled at the experience. As he explains in the EW preview: “Jon Favreau is obviously an incredibly talented writer, director, and producer who has experience on both the small and the big screen, and I’d always dreamed of seeing this story and these characters brought to life in a movie theater. There definitely was a lot to see and react to when filming, and the sets were unbelievable. Honestly, you feel like you are a kid playing make-believe, only on steroids.”

Precious little is currently known about The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s plot. That said, Lucasfilm has begun to increasingly hint at a galactic-scale adventure, one that will have repercussions for the entire New Republic. Most are anticipating this to be the beginning of open war between the Republic and the Imperial Remnant, with the story continuing in Ahsoka Season 2. If the stakes really are that high, then Grogu will need all the power-ups he can get to make a difference.

The interesting question is whether Grogu will demonstrate any distinctive Force powers. He’s already known to possess a Force heal ability shared only by Rey and Kylo Ren, and they only had the power because of the Force Dyad. Grogu could theoretically have unlocked yet more powers during his training with Luke, or could learn them during whatever Dagobah-equivalent event he undergoes in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Force is a key part of every Star Wars film and TV show, and that remains true even for this movie.

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