Netflix’s Breakout Hit Crime Drama Series Has Officially Been Canceled (But There’s Some Good News)

Netflix is notorious for being a chopping block when it comes to its original series, sometimes taking them off the streaming platform in the prime of their popularity. Today is one such case: Netflix is cancelling one of its biggest breakout hits just when it seems to be more popular than ever. That’s always a big loss, but fans can at least take solace in one silver lining that comes with the bad news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Lincoln Lawyer has been running on Netflix since 2022. It is an adaptation of the book series by writer Michael Connelly, which was the basis of the 2011 crime-drama film starring Matthew McConaughey. Over the course of four seasons, The Lincoln Lawyer has gained a dedicated cult following, but now that Fandom only has one more go-around to look forward to.

Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer to End With Season 5

Netflix

Official notice has been given: The Lincoln Lawyer will be ending with Season 5 – but at least that’s one more season fans will get to enjoy. Showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dilyn Rodriguez released a statement about the cancellation, stating, “All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us.”

“From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion,” the statement continues. “And while it is of course bittersweet, it’s also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future.”

“We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way. But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show,” the duo concludes. “We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can’t wait to share it with you!”

What Will The Lincoln Lawyer‘s Final Season Be About?

Netflix

Season 4 of The Lincoln saw lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) thrown in prison after being framed for murder. Even though he was able to clear his name, Mickey still ended up on the wrong side of some very powerful and dangerous people. The Season 4 cliffhanger ended with Haller getting approached by a strange woman (played by Cobie Smulders) who claims to be his long-lost sister.

Fans speculate that The Lincoln Lawyer could be trying to side-step the legal rights issues that prevent Netflix from introducing Mickey’s half-brother, Harry Bosch, into the series. Bosch got his own Amazon Prime Video series, which ran from 2014 to 2021, with Titus Welliver playing the titular role. Even though Bosch ended, Amazon still holds the TV rights to the character, so a Netflix crossover isn’t happening as it did in Connelly’s books. Instead, Smulders’ “Allison” is suspected to be a new character created to be Bosch’s substitute.

“Is this how we’re bringing in Bosch? Well, I wouldn’t put it that way because of course, we don’t have the rights to Bosch,” Humphrey told TV Line. “Bosch is on another network. But there are obvious parallels, I suppose you could say, in some ways. It’s how we’re expanding the world of the show, the world of Mickey’s family and introducing what we think is going to be a really compelling new character who can stand on her own two feet.”

Several books from Connelly’s series feature a Mickey and Bosch team-up; however, with the change in lore, it’s currently difficult to estimate which novel could be the basis for Season 5. The Law of Innocence was the sixth book in the series, which was adapted for Season 4; the seventh book, Resurrection Walk, featured Bosch in a prominent role, as he and Mickey started looking to take on long-shot cases with clients they believe are innocent. That mission lands them in a case involving a woman accused of killing her husband, a sheriff’s deputy. When the department looks shady, Mickey and Bosch find their jobs as a lawyer and an investigator (respectively) getting far more dangerous.

The Lincoln Lawyer is streaming on Netflix. Maneul Garcia-Rulfo leads the series as Mickey Haller (the role played by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 film adaptation). The Lincoln Lawyer TV series also stars Neve Campbell (Scream), Becki Newton (Ugly Betty), Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids), Angus Sampson (Insidious), with Emmanuelle Chriqui (Superman & Lois), Jason O’Mara (Fire Country), Javon Johnson (The Oval) and Cobie Smulders (Marvel’s The Avengers) all featured in Season 4.

Talk TV with us over on the ComicBook Forum!

Via: Deadline