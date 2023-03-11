Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Has a Perfect Early Rotten Tomatoes Score

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters later this month, but early reviews of the film have already started hitting Rotten Tomatoes and the reviews are good. The eagerly anticipated live action Dungeons & Dragons film currently has a perfect, 100 percent score on the review aggregate site following its premiere at SXSW. The general consensus among the reviews is that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves manages to pull off not only being a good Dungeons & Dragons film, but a good fantasy adventure film as well.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Daisy Head, Jason Wong, and Chloe Coleman. As was noted above, the film premiered at SXSW in Austin on Friday and will be theatrically released on March 31st by Paramount Pictures.

"I do a lot of spell casting in the film, and I worked with this lovely choreographer to create unique gestures for each spell," Smith said in a recently released featurette for the film. "And I know a bit of sign language, so I try to incorporate that [into] it. Whatever the spell does, I try to incorporate the word in sign language into the gesture of this spell. Not for every gesture."

"I hate [in] movies, when they have magic powers, and they just go like this [gestures vaguely with hand]," Smith added. "I was like, 'I want everything to be unique and creative.' So, remembering which spoken word of the spell goes with which gesture, and at what time. I guess it wasn't difficult."

What is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves about?

Here's what the official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves says: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves begins the big adventure on March 31st.

