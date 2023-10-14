Deadpool 3 Star Hugh Jackman Celebrates 55th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Hugh Jackman! The actor known best for playing Wolverine turned 55 on October 12th. Despite the fact that the Deadpool 3 production remains on hold during the SAG strike, Jackman still spent his special day with co-star Ryan Reynolds and Reynolds' wife, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively. According to People, the trio was spotted walking together in New York on Thursday morning. Today, Jackman took to Instagram to thank fans for the birthday wishes and show off his birthday dinner.

"Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I'm reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels," Jackman wrote. According to Page Six, Jackman was spotted sharing his birthday meal with family and close friends, including his estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness. You can check out his post below:;

Hugh Jackman On Working With Ryan Reynolds:

Jackman occasionally talks about the intense training process that goes into creating his Wolverine body. Last year, the actor even shared a throwback photo to his Wolverine days, and joked that the man in the photo (himself) looked like he was in "serious pain." In a recent interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Jackman talked about playing Wolverine again in Deadpool 3 and gave a hilarious reason for wanting to work with Reynolds.

"No, I was OK," Jackman said of letting go of the iconic Marvel role. "I wasn't tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: 'I'm done.'" He added of returning for Deadpool 3, "I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut ... I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role, Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3. Currently, the film is expected to be released on May 3, 2024.