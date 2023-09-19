New LEGO Marvel Avengers Special Announced For Disney+

Another Marvel title is headed to Disney+ very soon. On Monday, Marvel officially announced LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, a new special that will be streaming exclusively on the platform in October. The special, which was first teased at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, will be released on Friday, October 27th. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red boasts a teaser poster, which you can check out below, themed around the live-action Avengers posters.

Plot details, characters, and cast members for LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red have yet to be announced. Granted, the runtime of previous LEGO Marvel specials has usually been around half an hour, so you probably shouldn't expect a feature-length adventure from this story. But for Marvel fans, especially those eager to see upcoming titles like The Marvels and Loki Season 2, it will surely be a pleasant surprise.

(Photo: Disney+)

Will There Be Less Marvel Disney+ Shows?

As some Star Wars and Marvel shows have debuted on the platform to lower viewership and less-positive ratings, Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted that the company might be scaling back on these original streaming projects.

"There have been some disappointments we would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better," Iger explained in an interview with CNBC. "It's reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been... To try and make Disney+ worthwhile, we made decisions that hurt other parts of the business. That's likely true at least in part, but it's also something that isn't unique to Disney. With blockbuster box office hauls depressed across the board, it's hard not to imagine that part of the problem is that the studios are so eager for a return to "normal" that they haven't figured out a way to monetize the shorter exclusivity windows and higher overall volume of content creation that have been hallmarks of the streaming era."

What Is the Next Marvel Disney+ Series?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.