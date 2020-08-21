The Boys Star Wants To Play Marvel's New Wolverine

✖

Antony Starr is throwing his hat in the ring to play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Boys star was doing an interview about the upcoming season 2, in which he was asked the inevitable question about which Marvel character he would love to play, given the chance. Starr responded with a clear focus, saying "I would say Wolverine!" It's an interesting thing to consider - and a casting that most Marvel and/or The Boys fans probably never considered. However, given the the level of charisma and intensity that Antony Starr brought to The Boys' evil Superman, Homelander, casting him as Wolverine is definitely something we'd consider!

In his interview with Screen Geek, Antony Starr went on to admit that in selecting Wolverine, he was taking on a massive challenge: filling the shoes of Hugh Jackman:

“Big shoes to fill, man. Jackman’s pretty much put his mark on that, hasn’t he? So, I never say never, man – but at the moment, I’m just enjoying what we’re doing here. I mean, to be honest, Wolverine doesn’t wear spandex, which is definitely a negative for me. I do like the feel of tight pants, you know, if they can tighten the jeans up, maybe. We can get some kind of tight leather jeans going on – or maybe a pants suit. I could be tempted..."

Right now, it's probably hard for a lot of people - who only discovered Antony Starr through The Boys - to imagine him as Wolverine. After all, Homelander's blonde hair and blue eyes are about as far as you can get from Wolverine. However, if you look over Starr's other big role in the 2016 series American Gothic, he actually sported a much grungier look, with darker brown hair - it kind of makes the case that he would actually pull off the Logan look (with some colored contacts, of course). What do you think: Antony Starr as Marvel's Wolverine?

Right now, Marvel fans are still waiting to learn just when Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios plan to debut the X-Men inside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The semantics of how the X-Men appear in the MCU (in which era(s) of the comics they draw from) will dictate a lot about how the roles of popular characters like Wolverine get recast and/or re-imagined. Right now, the fan castings range from the younger 20-something range to 40 and above (like Starr). It all depends...

The Boys season 2 drops on Amazon Prime Video September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.