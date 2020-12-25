Wonder Woman 1984 Star Connie Nielsen Explains How Amazons Spinoff Fits in DC Timeline

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 star Connie Nielsen explained how the Amazons spinoff fits into the larger DC timeline. Ever since the last Wonder Woman film hit HBO Max and theaters, people were wondering how things would move forward with those characters. The actress spoke to CinemaBlend about her upcoming feature Nobody. But, before getting too deep into that, she did have some things to say about the upcoming Amazon project. Queen Hippolyta isn’t a character we’ve seen a ton of outside her direct moments with Diana. You can expect some more of that going forward, but don’t expect things to be limited to just after Wonder Woman, there’s a lot more ground to cover. Nielsen sounds very excited to get working on the next chapter of their history. Whatever happens next, there’s no question that there is some more ground to cover when it comes to the Amazons.

“Well, I can tell you that it's not just after what happens in Wonder Woman. There's also some other stuff in there, which is related to a prior time as well,” she admitted. “There is a lot of different sort of things that you can see where the story is a little bit origin-minded, but there are also other times involved.”

In another conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Nielsen talked about what’s coming with Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s been a long time coming for the actress who saw her role in the theatrical version of the film as a bit of a step-down.

"Zack had already called me to ask if I would be okay with a reissue of the film with changes," Nielsen recalled when asked about the upcoming director’s cut. "And I asked him, 'Well, will you bring back the Amazon chapter the way you had written it and had filmed it?' And he said, 'Absolutely.' And then I said, 'And Zack, will you also bring back my quite incredible stunt, running up the walls?' And he said, 'You got it.' So I said, 'Yeah, definitely. You’ve got my blessing. Absolutely.'”

