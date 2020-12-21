Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Reveals What She Wants to See in Wonder Woman 3

✖

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot says it's time to bring the Amazon warrior into the present day for the superheroine's third solo movie. In 2017's Wonder Woman, Diana Prince (Gadot) is new to the world of man in the 1910s, where she joins Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in the trenches of World War I. And in Wonder Woman 1984, the mid-'80s-set sequel reuniting Diana with her long lost love decades before the events of Justice League, another flashback adventure pits the two heroes against new foes Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). For Wonder Woman 3, the star and producer believes that "the present is the right thing."

"I wouldn't go, like, to the '60s or to the '40s with Wonder Woman," Gadot told MTV News. "I feel like the past has been handled well, and now it's time to move on."

Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice brought Wonder Woman into the modern-day DC Extended Universe in 2016, where she fought alongside the Dark Knight (Ben Affleck) and the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill) when Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) unleashed the monster Doomsday.

Present-day Wonder Woman would return once more in Justice League, where she allied herself with metahumans Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Flash (Ezra Miller) to defend Earth from the invading alien army commanded by Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).

The as-yet-titled WW3, which franchise director Patty Jenkins expects to be her last Wonder Woman movie, blocked out a story for the third film but is unsure whether that plot will make it to screen:

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

Jenkins added, "I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide.' Don't fall in love with anything. 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

Wonder Woman 1984 releases in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25.