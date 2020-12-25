Wonder Woman 1984 Viewers Expecting to Watch on HBO Max at Midnight Are Reminded It Releases at Noon

HBO Max reminds subscribers that Wonder Woman 1984, which plays in theaters and streams exclusively on the service on December 25, won't be available for viewing until 9 am PT / 12 pm ET. The superhero blockbuster begins streaming on HBO Max starting tomorrow at no extra cost to subscribers, who have unlimited access to WW84 for 31 days. Unlike competitors Disney+ or Netflix, where TV shows and movies typically become available to watch starting at midnight, the WarnerMedia streamer won't release the Gal Gadot and Chris Pine-starring sequel until after you've opened your gifts on Christmas Day.

To stream Wonder Woman 1984 as soon as it releases on HBO Max, you'll need a subscription and one of the following supported devices:

Amazon Fire tablets (4th gen or later)

Amazon Fire TV (with Fire OS 5.3.6 or later)

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TVs (Insignia HD, Insignia 4K UHD, Toshiba HD, Toshiba 4K UHD)

Android phones and tablets (with Android OS 5+)

Android TV (OS 5+)

Apple TV (4th gen or later)

Chromebooks

Chromecast

iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch (with iOS 12.2+)

PC and Mac computers

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

All Roku streaming devices (with OS 9.3 and above)

Samsung TV (2016+)

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

"THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," director Patty Jenkins said in a statement announcing WW84's day-and-date release. "We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO MAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."