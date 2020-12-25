DC Fandome Is Returning With A Wonder Woman 1984 Virtual Premiere

✖

WarnerMedia is bringing back its DC FanDome event, in order to give Wonder Woman 1984 an official premiere that is safe for filmmakers and fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot made the big announcement on TikTok that Wonder Woman 1984's premiere event is going down at 12 noon PT on December 15th. It will be a condensed version of DC's FanDome event from summer 2020, with the virtual "Hall of Heroes" being wholly dedicated to behind-the-scenes featurettes about making Wonder Woman 1984. The main event will be a virtual red carpet for the film with its stars all attending - plus, a new sneak peek for fans.

The Wonder Woman 1984 virtual premiere is being hosted by Tiffany Smith (DC FanTalk). In attendance along with Gal Gadot will be director Patty Jenkins, and Wonder Woman 1984 stars Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Cheetah), and Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), and they will be answering fan-submitted questions. The cast Q&A will be followed by famous Hollywood composer (and sonic maestro of the DC movie universe) Hans Zimmer treating fans to a musical performance, and the event will then culminate with a sneak-peek at some new Wonder Woman 1984 footage.

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot put out a statement about Wonder Woman 1984's virtual premiere, stating:

"We have the best fans in the world and that’s why we’re so excited to celebrate the launch of Wonder Woman 1984 in such a big way. Having it be a virtual event allows us to share the moment with Wonder Woman superfans everywhere who might not otherwise have the chance to experience a movie premiere."

WarnerMedia shook up the industry with the announcement that Wonder Woman 1984 (and all of its 2021 movies) will be released on the HBO Max streaming service the same day as theatrical release. Wonder Woman 2 will arrive on Christmas Day, and is already poised to generate massive viewership; this virtual premiere will definitely help seal that deal.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis was lucky enough to see Wonder Woman 1984 early, and shared his impression with fans:

"I've seen #WonderWoman1984 ! @PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot

literally soars!" --Brandon Davis Twitter

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters and HBO Max on December 25th.