Wonder Woman 1984 Shares New Look at Maxwell Lord

Despite fans knowing that Pedro Pascal had been cast in Wonder Woman 1984, audiences were left guessing about who he could be playing, only for promotional materials to end up confirming that he has taken on the role of Maxwell Lord, with today's DC FanDome event seeing the release of a new look at the character. The photo itself doesn't relay much new insight into the character or his motivations, but given how much his involvement in the film was shrouded in mystery, fans will be excited to get one of the best looks yet at the character. Check out the photo below and see Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters on October 2nd.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Keeping in the tradition with the first Wonder Woman, the threats our hero faces won't be traditional supervillains who are immensely strong, but instead use a number of devious tactics in hopes of obtaining power. While Lord might not be able to hold his own physically against Diana, Pascal teased earlier this year how his pursuit of power embraces the spirit of the decade the story is set within.

"It's this character who encompasses a component of the era which is, you know, 'Get whatever want, however you can. You're entitled to it!' And at any cost, ultimately, which represents a huge part of our culture and this kind of unabashed — it's greed," Pascal explained to Entertainment Weekly. "It's f—ing greed, of course. But it's also about 'How do you be your best self? How do you win?' So he's definitely the face of that version of success."

Lord won't be the only villain in the film, as Kristen Wiig will take on the famous role of Cheetah, resulting in the pair teaming up together to accomplish their goals. However, with Cheetah starting off as Diana's friend, she's motivated by more emotional issues.

"What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she's never been as good as someone like Diana," Jenkins previously shared with SYFY. "She reminds me of certain people I've known who have such low self-confidence, that they're always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years."

Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on October 2nd.

