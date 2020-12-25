Wonder Woman 1984 Star Pedro Pascal Reveals Unconventional Way He Prepped to Play Maxwell Lord

✖

When Wonder Woman 1984 finally makes its way into theaters, it will introduce viewers to a completely unexpected side of the DC Comics world. Not only will the film continue to tell the story of Gal Gadot's Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, but it will introduce new characters into her orbit, including Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. In the comics, Maxwell Lord is often seen as a formidable antagonist for Wonder Woman -- and it sounds like Pascal went to interesting lengths to prepare to play the character. In a recent interview with Variety, Pascal revealed that he actually photocopied comic panels of Maxwell Lord, which he then doodled and manipulated "through his lens on the character".

According to the article, the visuals of Pascal's doodles are surprising, with one "featuring Max sporting a power suit and a smarmy grin, has several burned-out holes, including through the character’s eye. Another page features Max surrounded by text bubbles into which Pascal has written, over and over and over again in itty-bitty lettering, 'You are a f—ing piece of s—.'"

“I felt like I had wake myself up again in a big way,” Pascal said of the exercise. “This was just a practical way of, like, instead of going home tired and putting Netflix on, [I would] actually deal with this physical thing, doodle and think about it and run it.”

This detail definitely adds a whole new level to Pascal's portrayal of Maxwell Lord, which has already managed to be one of the most buzzworthy elements of WW84's promotional material.

“Max Lord is a character very much of the time period the movie is in, he's the King of Infomercials, and he's selling a dream to the public, and he'll do anything to be successful," director Patty Jenkins explained during a convention appearance last year. "But sometimes when you get what you want, greatness comes with a price. So that's Maxwell Lord."

Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released on December 25th.