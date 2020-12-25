Wonder Woman 1984 Hits $85 Million Global Box Office

✖

After a lower-than-expected international opening last weekend, Wonder Woman 1984's global box office total has risen to $85 million. The film debuted on HBO Max and in theaters domestically on Christmas Day after opening in 32 markets internationally. After a weak box office total in China last week, Wonder Woman 1984 saw success this weekend opening in Australia, South Korea, and India. Over the weekend, Wonder Woman 1984 brought in a sum of $19.4 million from a total of 40 international markets. That brings its international box office to $68.3 million which, combined with its domestic opening, yields the $85 million worldwide running total.

Though Wonder Woman 1984 debuted with an 86% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, the score has since dropped to 65%. The revised critical consensus reads, "Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character." You can watch the film's opening scene here.

In his review, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis writes, "Wonder Woman 1984 learns from the critiques of its excellent predecessor, delivering a much more contained finale by comparison to its extravagant and over-sized blow-out third act in the first movie, but it would have benefited from some more character work, sharper pacing and conclusions, and, well, a little bit more Wonder Woman. The team delivers an exciting and inspirational new tale, with a surprising level of worldly commentary considering when it was shot, along with a much-needed message of hope -- all complemented strongly by the always empathic musical score from Hans Zimmer."

Star Gal Gadot has expressed her support for Warner Bros. deciding to debut Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max. "Look, if you would have told me a year ago that that's gonna be the case, I would flip out and be super angry. But the truth of the matter is we just didn't have other better options," Gadot told Digital Spy. "We felt like we were sitting on this movie for such a long time, we shot the movie in 2018, we started promoting the movie in 2019, we pushed the movie four times. We felt like the movie was so relevant to what's happening in the world right now that you come to a place at a certain time where you're like, 'OK, I just want people to watch the movie.'"

Wonder Woman 1984 is playing now in theaters and streaming for a limited time on HBO Max.