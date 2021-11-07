Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot Teases Lynda Carter’s Bigger Role in the Sequel

At the end of last year, it was first announced that Gal Gadot would be returning for the third Wonder Woman movie, which will likely be in the present day. The film will also see the return of director Patty Jenkins as well as an important Wonder Woman staple. In Wonder Woman 1984, original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter appeared in the mid-credits sequence as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior who stayed behind in man’s world as Zeus created Themyscira. During DC FanDome last month, Jenkins and Carter took part in a conversation and Jenkins confirmed Wonder Woman 3, which is expected to feature Carter in a bigger role. Since the news about Carter was confirmed, Gadot has expressed her excitement about working with the legendary star. In another recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot expanded on her thoughts.

“First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman,” Gadot explained. “She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one.” She added, “It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.”

“We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins said during DC FanDome. “Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three little kids and shooting, she’s so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3.” Carter cryptically added, “Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that’s so cool.”

“It’s so much more than a comic book character it is an idea and an essence,” Carter said about Wonder Woman during the conversation. As a matter of fact, I wrote a song for you and for Gal, based on an original lyric I had started for my husband but when I did your movie I finished writing this song that comes out in October actually called ‘Human and Divine,’ and it’s about the love of Wonder Woman.”

