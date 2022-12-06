Wonder Woman Fans Share Their Favorite Lynda Carter Throwback Pictures

Wonder Woman fans are sharing their favorite picture of Lynda Carter today, and it's just really nice. Anytime you see the name of a celebrity trending on social media, it can mean a multitude of things. Usually something catastrophic, but one quick look at the Lynda Carter trend today and it's just people celebrating an actress that's a bright spot on Twitter and other platforms today. Some of the shots are super glamorous, as one would expect from the superhero series star. In the past, she jokingly talked about how she can still get into the suit. It would seem that there's a lot of people out there that would still wish to see it. They might get their wish in Patty Jenkins' third Wonder Woman movie in the near future. Series star Gal Gadot has been nothing short of glowing when referring to her predecessor. The DC movie actress told The Hollywood Reporter that the former Wonder Woman has been indispensable when preparing for this role.

"First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman," Gadot shared. "She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She's a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one." She added, "It's even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly."

This is mean. There will never be a better Wonder Woman than Lynda Carter. Stop trying to make successors feel bad. They tried. https://t.co/9JiMGex28A — Riff Randell (@_RiffRandell) December 6, 2022

Do you still go back and watch her show? Let us know down in the comments!