Wonder Woman Fans Share Their Favorite Lynda Carter Throwback Pictures
Wonder Woman fans are sharing their favorite picture of Lynda Carter today, and it's just really nice. Anytime you see the name of a celebrity trending on social media, it can mean a multitude of things. Usually something catastrophic, but one quick look at the Lynda Carter trend today and it's just people celebrating an actress that's a bright spot on Twitter and other platforms today. Some of the shots are super glamorous, as one would expect from the superhero series star. In the past, she jokingly talked about how she can still get into the suit. It would seem that there's a lot of people out there that would still wish to see it. They might get their wish in Patty Jenkins' third Wonder Woman movie in the near future. Series star Gal Gadot has been nothing short of glowing when referring to her predecessor. The DC movie actress told The Hollywood Reporter that the former Wonder Woman has been indispensable when preparing for this role.
"First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman," Gadot shared. "She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She's a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one." She added, "It's even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly."
This is mean. There will never be a better Wonder Woman than Lynda Carter. Stop trying to make successors feel bad. They tried. https://t.co/9JiMGex28A— Riff Randell (@_RiffRandell) December 6, 2022
So Lynda Carter is trending.
*sigh* pic.twitter.com/RFrZbDxF3A— Doug Xtra – 𝙗𝙤𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙫𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙙 🎮 🎬 (@ImThatDoug) December 6, 2022
Since Lynda Carter is Trending, I had to stop and admire her. Amazing! @RealLyndaCarter . I'd probably still date the hell out of you lmao https://t.co/ojgKnfsEPE— It's Go Time (@moneill68) December 6, 2022
Lynda Carter is trending so I have to remind you that Wonder Woman is Mexican. He mom is Mexican. Que Viva Mexico 🇲🇽! pic.twitter.com/922kyVyKq9— East L.A. News (@EASTLA_NEWS) December 6, 2022
Lynda Carter transformed the Wonder Woman role! pic.twitter.com/1qIVwrtpw7— Sci Fi, Fantasy, & Horror (@12DAYSTARWARS) December 6, 2022
Lynda Carter and Gal Godot, both are Wonderful Women. pic.twitter.com/VdZIT7yywA— MidnightAngel-Veri fied💙 (@SweetDanger69) December 6, 2022
I had the most ginormous crush on Lynda Carter as a kid in the early 80’s because my god how could you not? pic.twitter.com/Ac9IsM7Zyj— Sean Kent (@seankent) December 6, 2022
I see my name is trending today so I’m going to take this opportunity to say:
1) @GalGadot and I are part of a great sisterhood and I am so proud of her. No need to choose one Wonder Woman 😉
2) #VoteWarnock! 🍑— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 6, 2022
Be sure 'n tell 'em we sent ya. pic.twitter.com/fYeeSiiUy8— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 6, 2022
Lynda Carter is trending, and apparently not because of anything horrible, just mostly people sharing cheesecake photos of her from the 70s and 80s. I ain't mad.— Jingle Doug 🎄🧑🎄 (@DigDoug) December 6, 2022
Lynda Carter is trending solely because people are talking about how great she is and sharing gorgeous pictures of her. That’s the trending dream tbh.— Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) December 6, 2022