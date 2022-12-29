Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Has Perfect Response to Viral Waffle House Video





Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter continues to be an I C O N of the social media era, as fans are loving her response to seeing the now-infamous Waffle House brawl that took place in the state of Georgia, and became a viral video. People have been drawn to this Waffle house fight because of the endless analysis that is being done on it, which has actually revealed significant details that hint at a much deeper backstory to all this – one worthy of an FX miniseries.

One particular detail of the Waffle House Brawl that people are obsessing over is the female Waffle House worker who revealed herself to be a modern Amazon warrior. The mystery girl is seen in the footage unelashing serious blows on some aggressive customers, defending the bastion of her service counter alongside her fellow Waffle House workers. The highlight moment is when this formidable lady catches a chair that his been hurled at her with just one hand, smoothly turning it around into her own personal shield, with total Kung Fu finesse.

Twitter decided to drag Lynda Carter into the Waffle House Brawl conversation after one user posted an inquiry about whether or not she'd "caught" the brawl (and a hashtag to clue her in, in case she hadn't). Carter didn't miss a beat: After a quick viewing she replied with a tweet stating "I didn't catch anything... but clearly she did?"

The DC queen quickly managed to top that zinger: a Wonder Woman fan podcast spotted her joke about the "Waffle House Girl" and reminded Carter of her own skills with a chair, depicted in a scene from the 1970s Wonder Woman TV series that Lynda Carter starred in. After seeing that post, Carter cheekily added: "I trained at Waffle House".

I trained at Waffle House. https://t.co/7QbQb0nsUR — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 29, 2022

Lynda Carter continues to play a prominent role as a DC icon, both onscreen and off. She's appeared in numerous DC projects both live-action and animated, and continued to be a staunch advocate of Wonder Woman when director Patty Jenkins put the golden lasso into Gal Gadot's hands, bringing the character to life on the big screen for a whole new generation of fans.

Obviously, Wonder Woman's future has become a lot more uncertain now. Petty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's third Wonder Woman movie isn't happening anymore, as DC moves into a new era under the DC Studios imprint, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.