Wonder Woman 3: New Details Surrounding Patty Jenkins' Surprising Exit Revealed

After first being announced to be in the works in late 2020, updates surrounding DC's Wonder Woman 3 have been few and far between. That all changed late Wednesday night, when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Patty Jenkins' current iteration of the film, which was in the treatment phase, is not moving forward in James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The news definitely shocked many fans of the franchise, and begged the question of exactly why that decision was made, especially after Jenkins already worked with the studio on Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. On Thursday, reports began to indicate that the decision to scrap the project was due to creative differences with Jenkins — and a new report from The Wrap sheds even more light on how that all shook out.

According to their reporting, Jenkins turned in her Wonder Woman 3 treatment to Warner Bros. last week, and was not met with a positive response by Warner Bros. Film Group execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. The executives reportedly "didn't think the treatment worked and decided not to move forward with the film in its current iteration." While Gunn and Safran reportedly did not have a role in this Wonder Woman 3 decision, they reportedly also agreed with De Luca and Abdy's feelings about the treatment. De Luca and Abdy reportedly spoke to Jenkins about the treatment, and asked if she would be interested in pitching "another direction" for the threequel. Jenkins reportedly refused and let the executives, according to one insider, know "that they were wrong, that they didn't understand her, didn't understand the character, didn't understand character arcs and didn't understand what Jenkins was trying to do." This reportedly culminated in her sending De Luca an email ending with the Wikipedia link for "character arc."

The report claims that Jenkins decided to move on to her next film instead of coming up with a different pitch, and that she "didn't want to hear" Gunn and Safran's thoughts. According to an insider cited in the report, "She just doesn't want to allow them to have a seat at the table to have an opinion on something new that she might come up with."

What's next for Wonder Woman after Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped?

According to recent reports, DC Studios still wants to do a third Wonder Woman film, but it is unclear at this point if franchise star Gal Gadot will return without Jenkins on board. Still, with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav naming the character as one of the cornerstones of DC's future, and rumors that Gadot might be reprising her role in an upcoming DC movie, whether it be The Flash and/or Shazam! Fury of the Gods, it sounds like we might not see the last of her take on Diana Prince.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," Gadot wrote on social media just days before the Wonder Woman 3 news broke. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

