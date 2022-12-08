Wonder Woman 3: New Report Sheds Light on Patty Jenkins' Scrapped Pitch

The landscape of DC movies and television shows is going through some changes, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to lead DC Studios. In the month since the duo first stepped into their roles, there has been a deluge of speculation about what potential projects — especially things that were already in development — could come to fruition in their new slate. On Wednesday night, fans got a surprising answer regarding one of those projects, with reports indicating that DC Studios is not moving forward with Patty Jenkins' iteration of Wonder Woman 3. The threequel, which has been announced to be in the works since the opening weekend of 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, has not publicly had a lot of updates in recent years, leading some to wonder the exact reason behind its scrapping.

A new report from Deadline seems to provide a bit more clarity, indicating that the decision was made due to creative differences over Jenkins' approach to the film. According to their report, "Jenkins was given the chance to take another stab at a Wonder Woman 3 treatment after receiving notes from all Warner Bros. motion picture brass (it wasn't just Gunn and Safran's decision). There were concerns about character arcs and payoffs, and the threequel emulating similar structural problems ala Wonder Woman 1984. She decided to take her toys and go home."

What's next for Wonder Woman after Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped?

According to Deadline's report, DC Studios still wants to do a third Wonder Woman film, but it is unclear at this point if franchise star Gal Gadot will return without Jenkins on board. Still, with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav naming the character as one of the cornerstones of DC's future, and rumors that Gadot might be reprising her role in an upcoming DC movie, whether it be The Flash and/or Shazam! Fury of the Gods, it sounds like we might not see the last of her take on Diana Prince.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," Gadot wrote on social media just days before the Wonder Woman 3 news broke. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

