Wonder Woman 1984 Has A Post-Credits Scene

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 will have a post-credits scene when it releases in theaters and on HBO Max later this month. The DC Comics movie screened for members of the press earlier in December but the advanced copies and screenings of the film did not include the post-credits scene. This has now been confirmed by Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, who started doing rounds of press to promote the film's release. Wonder Woman 1984 decided to hold its post-credits scene teaser, an additional scene which could tease the future of its characters for others in the DC movie world, for the fans.

"Let that be something to save for the audience," Jenkins told CinemaBlend. "Just because, God forbid, somebody writes about it, you’re like, ‘Well, then what fun was it? Now we should have just attached it to the end of the movie!’"

Jenkins has plans for a third Wonder Woman film as well as a spinoff centered around the Amazon warriors from Themyscira. She does not intend to go crazy with DC Comics crossovers. “I think that there are people out the doing great mash-up movies," Jenkins said in a video revealed during CCXP last weekend. "That's not my cup of tea. I love a very powerful singular story. You never know if something will come along that will make us feel like that would be intrinsic to the story, but I would never do it for any other reason."

Still, the future of the DC Extended Universe has plenty of options to choose from if it wants to tease a project which is not directly Wonder Woman related with a post-credits scene. The Suicide Squad, for example, has completed its production and is just about 100% finished ahead of its release in August. The Batman, meanwhile, is set in an alternate universe by comparison to Wonder Woman's world but is deep into its production, as well. With Zack Snyder's Justice League on the way to HBO Max, there's a chance fans get a look at what is coming there, as well.

Whatever the case may be, now you know. Stay tuned all the way through the credits of Wonder Woman 1984 for a special treat or tease of the future. Are you excited for Wonder Woman 1984? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Wonder Woman 1984 its theaters and HBO Max on December 25.