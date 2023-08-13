Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Reacts To James Bond Fan Casting

Gal Gadot's new thriller, Heart of Stone, is now streaming on Netflix, and the star's press tour for the film has led to questions about her past and future projects. The actor teased a return to DC in Wonder Woman 3, but it has since been reported that the threequel is not actually in development. Gadot has also spoken about her time in the Fast Saga as well as the upcoming Snow White film that will see her playing the Evil Queen. While making a video for GQ, Gadot answered fan questions on social media, and she replied to someone who fan-casted her as the next James Bond.

"That's very nice of you to say, thank you. I'm such a big fan of this genre, I grew up watching Bond, and Mission, and Die Hard, and Bourne Identity. The little girl in me always wanted to play one, and I think after the success of Wonder Woman is when I realized, 'Wait a second, there's an audience for this, where it's female-led," Gadot shared.

"There's more space for female-led movies in the genre, and that's kind of what gave Yaron and I, whose my husband and my partner, the boost to go ahead and develop one ourselves. The action, the twists and turns, the scope, the drama, I love everything about these movies, and I'm so happy that we can share Heart of Stone with you," she added.

Who Will Be the Next Bond?

Currently, it is unknown who will be playing the next Bond after Daniel Craig's 15 year stint as the spy. However, producer Barbara Broccoli has already stated the character will not be played by a woman.

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Broccoli previously shared. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

There are many names being tossed around as the next 007, including Marvel star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Some actors have explained why they aren't right for the role while others have detailed some bad auditions, and some are even throwing their hats in the ring.

Nobody's in the running," producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline last year. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Bond franchise.