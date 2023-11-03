Timothée Chalamet's Wonka Tracking for Low Box Office Opening

Timothée Chalamet's Wonka is tracking for a surprisingly low opening at the box office. New estimates around the Paul King-directed project had Chalamet's latest weighing in somewhere around $20 million according to Deadline. Wonka hits theaters on December 15th and there's some time for box office estimates to improve. One thing definitely in Wonka's favorite as the weeks go by is that popular IP that forms the bedrock of what Warner Bros. is trying to do as a business right now. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will ring some bells when more people see the trailer. That and the brand awareness could end up going a long way next month.

Chalamet himself might end up being a bit of a boost for Wonka as the star is going to be around in pop culture a lot this month. There's a GQ cover planned and a guest-host stint on Saturday Night Live to weigh as well. Even though, currently, the actors' strike is ongoing, there is optimism that it could resolve in the next week or so. That might even open the door for some press interviews surrounding Wonka. Chalamet's other high-profile part this fall was pushed to 2024 because of the strike. So, Dune fans looking forward to Dune 2 got burned there. Hopefully, Wonka works out better.

What's New With Wonka?

One of the fun parts about other Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory adaptations is the music. And, Wonka doesn't disappoint in that regard according to the director. He spoke to Total Film about Chalamet's singing voice and what fans can expect on that front. If these comments are to be believed, the young star has the goods.

"[Chalamet]'s got a beautiful singing voice," King explained. "The person it reminded me of was Bing Crosby. There's quite a range, because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion and he can do it all… I'm going to sound like a crazed fan."

"The Oompa Loompas sing a lot in the book, and Roald Dahl always uses poetry," King responded to questions about Wonka being a musical. "But I didn't want it to just become a musical where people are singing dialogue to each other for no discernible reason. I felt like it was more like a movie with songs than a musical."

What's Wonka About?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"From Paul King, writer/director of the "Paddington" films, David Heyman, producer of "Harry Potter," "Gravity," "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington," and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time-proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible."

"Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane ("The Day Shall Come"), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key ("The Prom," "Schmigadoon"), Paterson Joseph ("Vigil," "Noughts + Crosses"), Matt Lucas ("Paddington," "Little Britain"), Mathew Baynton ("The Wrong Mans," "Ghosts"), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water," the "Paddington" films, "Spencer"), Rowan Atkinson (the "Johnny English" and "Mr. Bean" films, "Love Actually"), Jim Carter ("Downton Abbey"), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman ("The Favourite," "The Lost Daughter") and Hugh Grant ("Paddington 2," "A Very English Scandal"). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell ("White Lotus," "Insecure"), Rich Fulcher ("Marriage Story," "Disenchantment"), Rakhee Thakrar ("Sex Education," "Four Weddings and a Funeral"), Tom Davis ("Paddington 2," "King Gary") and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith ("Paddington 2," "Zack Snyder's Justice League," "Mary Poppins Returns")."

Are you excited for Wonka? Let us know in the comments!