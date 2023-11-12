Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chalamet Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sketch

Timothee Chalamet brought back a fan-favorite sketch with his return to Saturday Night Live! Chalamet has returned to Saturday Night Live for his second time as host following his debut back in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was also a pretty big Saturday Night Live as it was the first episode following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, so fans were wondering what Chalamet would do with his big comeback. And for those who were big fans of his first time around, they were not disappointed as it followed up some of the fan-favorite sketches.

Chalamet not only brought back a fan-favorite character, Smokecheddadaassgetta, in a previous sketch in the night, but doubled down with a return of a much odder and more unexpected sketch. The first time saw him singing about a "Tiny Horse" friend that he made for Christmas, but in the follow up sketch, the Tiny Horse has grown into a Giant Horse that's destroying the galaxy in a post-apocalyptic future. Making for quite the unexpected sequel.

(Photo: NBC Universal)

Who is in the Saturday Night Live Cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.