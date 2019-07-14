Woody Harrelson at Wimbledon is a Meme Goldmine

Woody Harrelson likely traversed to London to have the time of his life at this year’s Wimbledon. Not only does he look to be having a blast, but Harrelson has now gone viral thanks to Twitter’s Woody Watch, people keeping an eye out for the actor’s reactions to whatever’s happening on the tennis courts. One particular reaction is getting more attention than the others, as Harrelson appears to have his brain blown by the action on the court.

In a pairs match, a rather hard volley was hit across the net, hitting one of the male participants in the twig and berries, instantly forcing him to collapse in pain. The broadcast’s director then cut to Harrelson’s immediate reaction and…well, it’s one for the ages.

woody is entering the next plane of existence

If you’re looking for more amazing reactions, @TyleRuinsTV has you covered. A longer clip can be seen courtesy of Timothy Burke below.

This is the most gruesome and violent tennis match I've seen in decades of watching the sport, and this is the least of it

Superhero-wise, Harrelson last appeared in Venom as Cletus Kasady in a post-credits scene and is slated to reprise the role as the main villain in the Venom sequel, something he confirmed in lead-up to Venom.

“Roll of the dice, because I’m just … I’m in a little fraction of this movie, but I’ll be in the next one, you know?” Harrelson told Collider. “So I haven’t read that script, but anyways, just rolled the dice.”

Thought a Venom sequel has been confirmed, details remain scarce and it’s unknown when the production will start principal photography. It’s not expected that director Ruben Fleischer will return to the director’s chair even though Sony has tapped the original writer to return.

Despite being panned by critics, Venom ended up being a box office darling, grossing a monstrous $856 million worldwide, $642.57m of which came internationally.

