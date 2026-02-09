HBO Max Users Have Just Hours Left To Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s Underrated Comedy Gem

There’s no denying that Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are comedy gold. Their hilarious contrasting personalities and undeniable onscreen chemistry have made them one of Hollywood’s most bankable and comedic modern-day duos. The pair have spent the past decade sharing the screen and delivering laughs across movies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and DC League of Super-Pets, but fans are running out of time to watch the movie that started it all.

HBO Max is about to lose Central Intelligence. Rawson Marshall Thurber’s 2016 buddy action comedy movie marked the first time Johnson and Hart shared the screen. Johnson stars as Bob Stone, a formerly bullied, socially awkward high school student-turned-CIA agent who unexpectedly has to team up with Hart’s Calvin Joyner, his former popular high school classmate who is now a bored accountant, to save the compromised U.S. spy satellite system. HBO Max subscribers only have hours left to stream Central Intelligence, as it’s tagged with a February 10th departure date.

Central Intelligence Successfully Launched the Blockbuster Comedy Partnership of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

With a 71% critic score and a 62% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Central Intelligence doesn’t quite crack the top 10 for either Johnson or Hart (it does rank within the top 20 for both stars). The movie did, however, play the extremely crucial role of serving as the catalyst for one of Hollywood’s most successful and enduring on-screen partnerships in modern comedy-action films. Johnson and Hart proved to have unbeatable chemistry from the get-go, and the contrasting, yet complementary, personalities of Hart’s high-energy, fast-talking style with Johnson’s charismatic, larger-than-life presence delivered plenty of laughs and proved to be an instant success replicated in five films since.

Even looking past Johnson and Hart’s cinematic powerhouse comedy pairing, Central Intelligence has a lot to offer. The movie blends the witty banter and physical comedy of its lead stars’ pairing with enough fast-paced action scenes to keep it engaging and the pace moving, and it balances those laughs and heart-pounding moments with a surprising emotional core anchored by Bob and Calvin’s friendship. The movie also features several unexpected high-profile cameos, particularly in the high school reunion scenes, that offer a comedic jolt on top of the already near-perfect laughs and are generally just a ton of fun and keep viewers wondering who they will see next.

Where to Stream Central Intelligence After It Leaves HBO Max?

Fans of Johnson and Hart’s comedic pairing will want to stream Central Intelligence while they still can. HBO Max is currently the only streaming home for the comedy film, so it’s possible the movie will be unavailable to stream following its February 10th departure. Streamers haven’t yet released their March 2026 newsletters, so it is possible Central Intelligence will move to a different platform next month, but in the meantime, buying and renting the movie online will be the only guaranteed way to watch Central Intelligence.

