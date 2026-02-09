Dafne Keen Officially Responds to Calls for Her To Replace Hugh Jackman As the MCU’s Wolverine

Dafne Keen has offered her reaction to suggestions that she should play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First appearing as Laura — also known as X-23, Logan’s biological daughter — in Logan in 2017, Dafne Keen more recently reprised the role in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. The MCU bringing in characters from other movie universes has become increasingly common in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, the aftermath of which is set to begin a new mutant-heavy chapter for the franchise. Many appreciated Keen’s turn as X-23 so much that they believe she should step in as the MCU’s official Wolverine, replacing her one-time on-screen father, Hugh Jackman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with ComicBookMovie while promoting her new movie Whistle, Keen was asked about fans’ eagerness for her to reprise the role of X-23 on a more permanent basis in the MCU. Keen was heartfelt in her response, explaining that “it means so much to [her]”, and that she’s “very happy anytime anyone wants to speak about it.” While she was non-committal in her answers, it was clear that both the role and fans’ appreciation of her character are something she cherishes, and the interview certainly won’t quell speculation about her potential return in the MCU.

Why Dafne Keen Would Be Hugh Jackman’s Perfect Wolverine Replacement

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Though she was a child when she first stepped into the role of X-23 in 2017, Keen’s recent reprisal proved that she’s more than capable of delivering the brutal violence fans have come to expect from Wolverine in live-action. The idea that her character should replace Hugh Jackman as the MCU’s official Wolverine has gained huge traction with fans, who both celebrate her previous appearances and vocally champion the MCU further exploring the character. When considering the MCU’s future as it heads into a new chapter, Dafne Keen starring as the new Wolverine would actually be perfect.

Of course, Hugh Jackman’s turn as Wolverine has been utterly iconic. Having first stepped into the role in 2000, Jackman’s Wolverine has defined the character for years, and recasting Logan therefore seems all but impossible. Keen playing the MCU’s Wolverine circumvents that issue, instead feeding into the reverence for Jackman’s version of the character by retiring Logan and having Laura inherit the mantle from her father. Additionally, while it isn’t known to all MCU fans, there is also a perfect precedent for Keen’s role as the new Wolverine.

In the comics, Laura actually became Wolverine in a post-Secret Wars arc, which, considering the planned Multiverse Saga finale will adapt that story, seems perfect. It would be the best way to recast Wolverine for the MCU’s X-Men reboot, especially as Jackman is beginning to age out of the role of the near-ageless hero. Dafne Keen returning as Laura to become the MCU’s new Wolverine wouldn’t just make sense from a logical perspective, but it would also prove massively popular with fans hoping to see more of her in the role.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!