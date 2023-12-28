Pierce Brosnan, James Bond and Black Adam Star, Cited for Walking in Restricted Areas at Yellowstone Park

Black Adam star Pierce Brosnan got cited for walking in Yellowstone National Park's thermal areas. CNN reports that the beloved actor was charged with "Foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails … and Violating closures and use limits." These charges are petty offenses and a small fine. The US District Court in Wyoming is the authority in charge of the area. So, the former James Bond star will probably only get hit with a small fine when the entire matter is resolved. In actuality, there are tons of people every year that wander away from the well-traveled paths and into the thermal areas. (Some of them not so accidentally…) But, Yellowstone's website cautions against this as heading into these areas is a safety hazard.

"Burns from thermal features are a common cause of serious injury and death in the park. Check at a ranger station before you go exploring," their site reads. "Foot travel in all thermal areas must be confined to boardwalks or maintained trails that are marked by official signs. Don't approach or shortcut through geyser basins after dark when there is greater danger of stepping into a hot spring."

"For your safety and for the protection of thermal features in Yellowstone, it is illegal to swim or bathe in any water that is entirely of thermal origin," the safety message continues. "Hot springs contain algae, bacteria, and fungi found nowhere else in the world: soaking or wading in springs can destroy these life forms. Throwing objects like rocks or sticks into thermal features is prohibited since doing so can clog vents and alter the flow and temperature of the water. Food and smoking are not allowed in thermal areas."

Doctor Fate's Future With DC

While Black Adam didn't exactly light the box office on fire, DC fans really loved Brosnan's performance as Doctor Fate. With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over things at the studio, a lot of people wonder if they would ever incorporate any of that stuff into their vision for the DCEU. That seems a bit unlikely at the time. But, Gunn especially, has demonstrated that he listens to the fans quite a bit. Producer Jaume Collet-Serra and the actor spoke about the future with USA Today last year.

"The helmet chooses who it lets touch. And at the end of the movie, the helmet chooses Hawkman," Collet-Serra mentioned before comparing Brosnan to "a bit like Obi-Wan Kenobi who dies in the first Star Wars and yet appears in every Star Wars. So we'll all see what happens."

The Doctor Fate actor says that producer Beau Flynn told him"not everything is as it seems." "So I think the door is open," Brosnan deflected. "I honestly have no idea where this will go. I just know I'm very proud of the work playing Dr. Fate and honored being part of the DC comic book world."

Who Will Join The James Bond Franchise Next?

(Photo: MGM)

Back in the Goldeneye and Tomorrow Never Dies days, Brosnan played 007. As a former wearer of that tuxedo, people have asked him about who will be the next James Bond. He told GQ UK that he'd really didn't care one way or the other. In fact, it will be interesting to just see it with no expectations at all. Check out what Brosnan had to say on the matter down below.

"Who should do it? I don't care," the James Bond actor quipped. "It'll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be. Whoever he be, I wish him well." The outlet notes that Brosnan's tone in this reply "indicates it's maybe not actually that interesting." Brosnan also offered a bit of a non-answer on his feelings of the last Daniel Craig movie, No Time to Die, adding: "I saw the last one, and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I'm not too sure about the last one...Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But..."

Have you ever visited Yellowstone? Let us know down in the comments!