When Does Yellowstone Return on CBS?

Last week, fans of Yellowstone tuned in to CBS for the Season 2 finale as the broadcaster has been airing the wildly popular Paramount Network series from the beginning this fall. But this week, fans tuning in won't find the continued Dutton family saga — and they won't for a few more weeks. While Sunday night, fans tuning into CBS will find A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop, fans checking for Yellowstone on CBS for the next few weeks will be a little disappointed. The series isn't set to return until January.

Last week, CBS announced that they will continue airing Yellowstone starting up again with Season 3 in January. Season 3 of the Taylor Sheridan-created drama will premiere on CBS on Sunday, January 14th at 8 p.m. ET with three episodes. Episodes will continue to air on Sundays in January with the Season 3 finale scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 29th as part of a two-night finale event.

When Will Yellowstone Return With New Episodes?

While CBS is airing episodes of Yellowstone from the start, the series is currently in its fifth season, but it may be a while before fans are able to get back to new episodes of the series. Yellowstone went on a midseason break earlier this year and thus far, production on the remaining episodes of Season 5 has not even begun. Additionally, Yellowstone is set to end with Season 5 as Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton III, is departing the series. A sequel series, 2024, is in the works. The series will star Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey. Another spinoff, 1944, is also in the works.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

Kevin Costner Previously Revealed There Were Plans for Season 6 and Season 7 of Yellowstone

Back in September, during Costner's court proceedings in his divorce case with Christine Baumgartner, Costner revealed that here were negotiations for further seasons of Yellowstone and that he had been offered $24 million to do Seasons 5, 6, and 7, though "issues about creative" caused talks with series creator Taylor Sheridan to break down.

Are you disappointed Yellowstone isn't back on CBS until January? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!