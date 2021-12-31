Yes, The Matrix Resurrections Cast was Confused Making the Movie Too

The Matrix Resurrections marks the fourth film in the sci-fi/action film franchise and it’s a line in the sane of over twenty years of perhaps being the most confusing movie series out of Hollywood. Though the first film is pretty easy to understand, it had some big ideas for a 1999 audience, which was nothing compared to the wacky ideas that would be brought to life in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Now the new film isn’t as confusing as its two predecessors, but it’s still a lot! Speaking during a cast round table for the new movie, several cast members admitted to being pretty confused by the material of the sequel, made worse only after they went to director and co-writer Lana Wachowski for answers.

“It was a lot of words and a lot of my work was in front of all of them and me just spewing words and them just pretending to listen,” Priyanka Chopra told EW. “When I was doing the scene she was very clear but then once I made the mistake of during BTS (behind the scenes) they were like ‘we want you to talk abotu your character’ and I was like ‘I’m not screwing this one up, I’m ‘not going to get anything wrong.’ So I called Lana, she was in an edit and I was like ‘What would you like me to say about Sati?’ And she spoke to me for about 20 minutes and I had no idea what she said. I have no clue. I was so much more confused when I walked in.”

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays the new version of Morpheus in the film, added: “That’s funny you say that about how clear she was because sometimes I’d go in with a question and then we’d talk for ten minutes and I’d turn around like ‘Golly, I wish I didn’t go ask because now I’m more confuse than before I went in.’”

Finally, Jessica Henwick who plays new hacker Bugs, noted: “I remember trying to pin her down a few times to talk about Bugs, and then I very quickly gave up and I was like ‘Every time I ask she’s going to talk about life instead.’ I realized that she never wanted to feed except for when I was on set, when I was on set it was very specific, and she never wanted you to go home and rehearse and prep.”

The Matrix Resurrections, which we promise isn’t that confusing, is playing now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.