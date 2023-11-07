Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Gets New Poster and Trailer Date

It may be Stranger Things Day, but it was Zack Snyder who turned the Internet upside down with a new look at Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire. Snyder on Monday shared the poster for his next movie (streaming December 22 on Netflix) and announced that the trailer for part one of his two-part sci-fi fantasy epic will debut during the America's Game of the Week matchup between the NY Giants and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, November 12, on FOX. (A nearly four-minute teaser consisting of footage from both Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver, which premieres in April, was released online over the summer.)

Snyder also announced that he will appear during Netflix Geeked Week 2023, the streamer's third annual virtual event that promises exclusive news, sneak peeks, and surprises from 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Brothers Sun, Damsel, Devil May Cry, Leave the World Behind, and more. Rebel Moon is scheduled to close out Geeked Week at 4:30 p.m. PST on Nov. 12.

"There are no heroes. Only rebels," reads the tagline for the new Rebel Moon poster, which you can see above. Inspired by Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai and Star Wars, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon follows lone-wolf rebel soldier Kora (Sofia Boutella), who has found community and connection on Veldt: a peaceful agrarian colony located on a farming moon on the edge of the galaxy. With Veldt under threat by the Imperium — a brutal interstellar royal empire bent on controlling the galaxy — and its tyrannical ruler Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee), the citizens of the rebel moon dispatch Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to take a stand.

Kora's scrappy group of freedom fighters includes Veldt farmer Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), the mercenary Kai (Charlie Hunnam), ex-Imperium general Titus (Djimon Hounsou), former nobleman Tarak (Staz Nair), cyborg sword-wielder Nemesis (Doona Bae), refugee Milius (E. Duffy), the insurgent siblings Darrian (Ray Fisher) and Devra Bloodaxe (Cleopatra Coleman), and knightly robot Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins).

"I have a love of 'putting-the-team-together' movies ... I loved when I was growing up my dad [would show me] The Dirty Dozen and The Magnificent Seven. Even before I saw Seven Samurai, I saw The Magnificent Seven. So I've always loved this idea of these underdog teams going against impossible odds," Snyder told Netflix's Tudum. "Even in college, when they would ask us what kind of a movie we were going to make when we got out of school, I said, 'I'm going to make a space team-building underdog movie.' And so it went on to the back burner for a long time. It saw light briefly as a [potential] Star Wars movie and then after Army of the Dead, it just felt like, during the pandemic, it really gestated into a real movie. While Army of the Dead was probably still in post, I was pitching it to Netflix as a follow-up, what I wanted to do next."

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire premieres December 22 on Netflix, followed by Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver on April 19, 2024.