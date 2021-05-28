Zack Snyder on Batman and Wonder Woman’s Journeys in the Justice League Snyder Cut

✖

If Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is the glue holding together a team of metahuman misfits in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Batman (Ben Affleck) is the head of the table. When the Amazon warrior and the Dark Knight unite with the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill) to defeat Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the battle ends with the death of Superman. "I failed him in life," Bruce Wayne tells Diana Prince, "I won't fail him in death." In Justice League, Batman and Wonder Woman must bring together three heroes — Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the Flash (Ezra Miller) — to defend Earth from another large-scale threat Batman suspects is imminent.

"I feel like Wonder Woman's journey in our movie is really [that] she's kind of the glue. A lot of the glue that kind of holds the team together. She is the dose of love that everyone kind of needs," Snyder Cut filmmaker Zack Snyder said on Beyond the Trailer. "She has a line where she's talking to Aquaman, where he has a slight sort of malice towards his people, and he's talking about it. And she says, of course, things like, 'Hate is useless.' And he's like, 'Maybe.'"

Decades after her mid-'80s adventure in Wonder Woman 1984, where Diana saves the day with her heart and not her fists, she becomes a friendly figure for the sullen Cyborg — a.k.a. Victor Stone — in Snyder's director's cut, where Cyborg's tragic story is the heart of the movie.

"I feel like that's kind of her mantra throughout the film, is just saying things to Victor about [how] the world needs his gifts," Snyder said.

On the world-weary Batman, who has waged war on Gotham City's criminals for more than two decades — suffering the death of a Robin in his crusade — Bruce must come to lead the team and be part of something greater. As Bruce's closest ally Alfred (Jeremy Irons) points out, it won't be easy for the solitary superhero:

"They literally are a team of misfits, you know, if you think about each of them. All the way down to Bruce," Snyder said. "Alfred says to him, 'A man who broods in a cave for a living isn't necessarily the right guy to be the leader of the pack.' So it's kind of fun. I think that that's really great."

"By the way, his journey, for me, Bruce's journey is all about that. All about finally understanding that being part of a family — being part of a group, being the sort of the head of this little house of misfits — that's alright," Snyder added. "He doesn't have to, like, just go out into the darkness of alleys and pound the sh-t out of criminals (laughs). He's bringing [the Justice League] together. The actual job of bringing them together is as important as anything he's ever done."

Snyder also promised a final big trailer for his Justice League Snyder Cut will come in the new year. Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max in March 2021.