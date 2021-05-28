Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Not Have a Post-Credits Scene

✖

While fans of superhero movies have become accustomed to post-credits scenes being a regular part of the comic book movie experience and often teasing the next chapter or even just offering a humorous moment to cap off the experience, fans shouldn't get their hopes up for such a thing when it comes to Zack Snyder's Justice League. Filmmaker Zack Snyder confirmed that the fan-demanded project will not have an after-credits scene when it debuts on HBO Max later this year.

On VERO, Snyder replied to fans asking various questions about the Snyder cut of Justice League as the filmmaker reaches the homestretch of readying it for release with one asking about a post-credits scene. Snyder replied with a simple, but direct "no". He also clarified that the project is a single movie with a solid four-hour pre-credits runtime as opposed to a four-part miniseries as had previously been reported. It's expected to be released sometime in March.

That Zack Snyder's Justice League doesn't have a post-credits scene makes sense given that it appears to be the end of the line for Snyder's vision for the DC film universe. While there once were plans for a five-film franchise -- the "Snyderverse" to fans -- the overall direction of DC Films has shifted since then. In late December, a New York Times profile of DC Films head Walter Hamada referred to Snyder's Justice League as a "storytelling cul-de-sac" and suggested that Snyder was no longer a part of the future of DC Films. Earlier this month, Snyder himself said during an appearance on the ComicBook Debate YouTube show that he had already moved on to other projects.

"Look, I never thought I'd be here doing this. I didn't think I'd be finishing Justice League," he said. "The truth is, and it's been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I'm working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that's fine. As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max in 2021.