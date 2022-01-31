More Zack Snyder Movies Are Being Added to Netflix

After spending more than a few years crafting his own live-action DC franchise at Warner Bros., Zack Snyder has partnered with Netflix for the next chapter of his filmmaking career. The zombie film Army of the Dead was an immediate and massive hit for Netflix last year, launching a brand new franchise on the streaming service (prequel film Army of Thieves has already been released). Snyder has multiple films in the works at Netflix and the duo are forming quite a powerful partnership. It only makes sense for Netflix to get as much Snyder content on its service as possible, including some of the filmmakers previous projects.
Netflix recently added , one of Snyder’s most popular movies, to its streaming lineup. At the start of February, two more of the director’s films are making the leap. The first day of next month will see Watchmen and Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole added to Netflix’s streaming roster.
Watchmen, the film from 2009, was Snyder’s first foray into the world of adapting DC Comics. The film’s opening credits remain one of the most celebrated scenes in the director’s filmography. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, released in 2010, is Snyder’s only animated feature film. The movie tells the story of a young owl who has to find a group of legendary heroes and fight back against the forces of evil.
Starting in February, there will be quite a few Zack Snyder movies on Netflix, but those two aforementioned titles aren’t the only movies coming to the streaming service at the top of the month.
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix on February 1st:
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
