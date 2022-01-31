More Zack Snyder Movies Are Being Added to Netflix

After spending more than a few years crafting his own live-action DC franchise at Warner Bros., Zack Snyder has partnered with Netflix for the next chapter of his filmmaking career. The zombie film Army of the Dead was an immediate and massive hit for Netflix last year, launching a brand new franchise on the streaming service (prequel film Army of Thieves has already been released). Snyder has multiple films in the works at Netflix and the duo are forming quite a powerful partnership. It only makes sense for Netflix to get as much Snyder content on its service as possible, including some of the filmmakers previous projects.

Netflix recently added , one of Snyder’s most popular movies, to its streaming lineup. At the start of February, two more of the director’s films are making the leap. The first day of next month will see Watchmen and Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole added to Netflix’s streaming roster.

Watchmen, the film from 2009, was Snyder’s first foray into the world of adapting DC Comics. The film’s opening credits remain one of the most celebrated scenes in the director’s filmography. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, released in 2010, is Snyder’s only animated feature film. The movie tells the story of a young owl who has to find a group of legendary heroes and fight back against the forces of evil.

Starting in February, there will be quite a few Zack Snyder movies on Netflix, but those two aforementioned titles aren’t the only movies coming to the streaming service at the top of the month.

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix on February 1st:

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Are you looking forward to seeing more Zack Snyder films on Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!