Zack Snyder Teases What to Expect in His Arthurian Reimagining

✖

2021 has already been filled with some pretty major highlights for Zack Snyder, with the long-awaited release of his director's cut of Justice League, as well as the premiere of his star-studded zombie blockbuster Army of the Dead. As the director has revealed in recent interviews, he has a number of upcoming projects planned for the future — including a new take on Arthurian legend. Snyder spoke about the potential film in a recent interview with the IMDb's Movies That Changed My Life podcast, and revealed that the project would be set in the American West.

"I've been working on a retelling of the Arthurian legend set in the American West," Snyder revealed. "Because my thesis was that I tried to take Arthurian legend, which is literally the mythology of another people. Like, I'm not English, and so I-- but I love that mythological story. So I thought, 'Oh, what if I superimpose it over the American West, and just try and make it like the mythology of America?' Or, frankly, the mythology that I grew up with, and see if I can't make those things work, you know."

Snyder previously teased that the Arthurian legend project was in the works earlier this year, hinting that "maybe" the project will eventually come to fruition.

"I'm working on something, but we'll see," Snyder told I Minutemen back in February. "I've been thinking about some kind of retelling, like real sort of fateful retelling, that Arthurian kind of mythological concept. We'll see. Maybe that will come at some point."

This is just one of several potential films that Snyder is considering bringing to life, including a long-gestating adaptation of Ayn Rand's The Fountainhead. As Snyder revealed in March, he currently is "in no rush" to get that movie made, in part due to the political undertones of the source material.

"Fountainhead right now is on the back burner, and I don’t know how that movie gets made, at least not right away," Snyder explained back in March. "We need a less divided country and a little more liberal government to make that movie, so people don’t react to it in a certain way."

Snyder is also planning to film Horse Latitudes, a film about two men who are inspired by a photograph to travel to South America, but that is currently delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now, we're just waiting a little bit, because the hope is to shoot [Horse Latitudes] in South America," Snyder said in an interview in support of Army of the Dead. "Because COVID right now is pretty intense in that part of the world, so we're just waiting for hopefully some relief in order to get up and make that one. Although I do have another thing that I'm working on right now. Hopefully, we'll see if that comes together. Because it's pretty crazy."