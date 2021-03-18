Zack Snyder Considering Arthurian Legend Project After Justice League and Army of the Dead

✖

The wait for Zack Snyder's Justice League is nearly over with the long-fabled Snyder Cut set to debut on HBO Max on March 18th, but Zack Snyder's creative future beyond Justice League is shaping up as well. The filmmaker's next film, Army of the Dead, is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year and after that, he may just be looking to Arthurian legend for his next project. In a recent interview, Snyder revealed that he's already working on something involving "fateful" retelling, though he declined to reveal exactly what.

"I'm working on something, but we'll see," Snyder told I Minutemen. "I've been thinking about some kind of retelling, like real sort of fateful retelling, that Arthurian kind of mythological concept. We'll see. Maybe that will come at some point."

While it's not exactly clear what Snyder could be working on, what is more clear is that there are no plans for Zack Snyder's Justice League 2. While there was once planned for more to Snyder's overall vision of the DC Universe, that is no longer the case. DC Films president Walter Hamada confirmed in December that Snyder is not currently part of the franchise's future, with the piece in the New York Times describing Zack Snyder's Justice League as a "storytelling cul-de-sac" and Snyder himself confirmed that Warner Bros. doesn't have the "appetite" for more from the director.

"The reality is, as far as I know, there's no interest and/or appetite to do more of these movies from Warner Bros. With me, anyway," Snyder said. "But I didn't think making this, finishing this film correctly would ever happen. But I did do my best to -- as far as the creation of the Justice League, those different personalities being brought together -- that idea, that's what this movie is about."

And as for Snyder's other upcoming project, Army of the Dead, the filmmaker said it was one of the most satisfying moviemaking experiences for him since he was able to not only direct but be behind the camera as well.

"When I made TV commercials, I was the director-cameraman. You know, for 12 years, and pretty much not every job but most of the jobs I shot myself. And I just really enjoy it," Snyder said. "And really, part of the reason is that you know, the bigger the movies got, the further away you get from the camera. The more infrastructure there is between you and the sort of cinematic experience. You don't touch the world as closely."

He continued, "And so, I just felt like with Army it was a great opportunity to just get really close to the photography and to the actors. Frankly, everyone's like 'how can you shoot the movie and direct the movie' and I'm like it's incredibly easy because the actors are like right there and conversation is easy. The pace is easy because I can just work that way. It's just really nice."

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th. You can see the latest trailer for the film here.

Army of the Dead is expected to debut on Netflix later this year.