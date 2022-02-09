Filmmaker Zack Snyder has taken to his Vero account online to reveal some new concept art for his upcoming Netflix original movie Rebel Moon while also revealing the rest of the cast for the upcoming space opera. Pacific Rim‘s Charlie Hunnam is confirmed to star in the film alongside Shazam‘s Djimon Hounsou and Sense8 actress Doona Bae. Most importantly to fans of Snyder’s DC work comes word from the filmmaker that Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Snyder’s Justice League, has also joined the cast. Snyder further confirmed that Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang will round out the cast with his former Sucker Punch collaborator Jena Malone also starring.

The above cast joins Star Trek Beyond actress Sofia Boutella who will be taking on the lead role. Snyder will direct the film, the latest in his overall deal with Netflix after Army of the Dead, having co-written the script with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves) and Kurt Johnstad (300). A previously revealed description for the film described as being set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Snyder previously confirmed that Rebel Moon originally began as a “more mature” pitch for Star Wars that the filmmaker had developed almost a decade ago. Since the idea never came to fruition in that galaxy far, far away, Snyder opted to make it his own thing.

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder said in a previous statement. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out… I’ve spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I’ve been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized.”

The addition of some familiar faces from Snyder’s past shouldn’t surprise his fans too much as the director is fiercely loyal to his collaborators, and even teased to ComicBook.com that some of his actors could be appearing in Rebel Moon.

“I love my guys. I always call these guys. I like my acting family and I always, if they’re not busy or whatever, it’s always an honor to get to work with them again,” Snyder told ComicBook in October. “Like Billy Crudup and all those guys. It’s always like, these are people. It’s just that I have been really fortunate and worked with such great people and consider so many of them my friends that, yeah, that’d be great.”

Rebel Moon does not yet currently have a release date but is set to debut on Netflix.