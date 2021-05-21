Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Is "Absolutely" Interested in Making a Sequel

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max last month and fans of the director don't have to wait long for his next film. Army of the Dead is premiering on Netflix soon, and the movie's first trailer has us excited for the Las Vegas adventure. A prequel to the film already began production last fall and now, Snyder confirmed the title this week, Army of Thieves. It sounds like the director isn't ready to say goodbye to his new zombie franchise. In fact, CBR reports that he is also interested in making a sequel to Army of the Dead.

"Well, absolutely," Snyder said when asked if he's interested in making a sequel. "But can I, I don't think I'm allowed to say that. I don't think that's, like, a thing. They like, you know, that's like, but suffice it to say that, yes, I am very excited. If it were possible, or if anyone was interested in it to continue the adventures of this world will be fun. So no, man, zombie oyster. These oysters can become zombies."

Army of the Dead is set to star Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Stuber), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder previously told Entertainment Weekly. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

"With Dawn [of the Dead], we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," the director added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

Army of the Dead is expected to hit Netflix on May 21st.