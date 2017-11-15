Zack Snyder's Justice League Gets Digital Release Date

Zack Snyder's Justice League is uniting on digital. Director Zack Snyder's four-hour, R-rated Snyder Cut of Justice League, which was released to streaming on HBO Max last year, will be available to own digitally starting Tuesday, July 19. The fan-favorite Man of Steel and Batman v Superman director announced the digital release date on Twitter, tweeting a monochromatic mini-video of the symbol uniting Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and The Flash (Ezra Miller). See it below.

The Snyder Cut has been available to own on 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray disc since last September, but without a bonus digital copy. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment released the film individually and as part of the Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy, a collector's edition box set packaging Snyder's long-awaited director's cut alongside Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for the first time.

Neither of the home releases included the digital version of the film available for individual purchase on July 19. Previously, only the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League was available for digital download on such retailers as Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

Digital special features available with select digital retailers include the following:

Building a Scene – A thrilling look at how the films most incredible scenes were brought to life. (6:00 minutes)

– A thrilling look at how the films most incredible scenes were brought to life. (6:00 minutes) Road To Justice League – Director Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of films in the DC Universe. (24:30 minutes)

– Director Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of films in the DC Universe. (24:30 minutes) "Justice is Gray" – Director Zack Snyder's black and white version of the film.

Additionally, the Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy bundle collecting Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) will be available for digital purchase on July 19.

Zack Snyder's Justice League remains available to stream for all subscribers on HBO Max, including the Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray edition, presenting the exclusive director's cut in black and white.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), DeSaad (Peter Guinness), and Darkseid (Ray Porter) and their dreadful intentions.

The cast also includes Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Amber Heard as Mera, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, Harry Lennix as General Swanwick / Martin Manhunter, Ryan Zheng as Ryan Choi, and Jared Leto as the Joker.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming now on HBO Max and available to own digitally on July 19.